Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFMT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 194,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,526. The company has a market cap of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.86.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $378,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Performant Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Performant Financial by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.