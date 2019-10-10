Perpetual Ltd Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.39. 280,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,171. The company has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

