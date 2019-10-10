Perpetual Ltd Sells 3,400 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,775,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,188,000 after buying an additional 206,270 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,095 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,328,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

LVS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. 239,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,999. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

