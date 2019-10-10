Perpetual Ltd Sells 900 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.27.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $147.09. 54,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,349. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

