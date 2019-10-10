Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 82.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 5.0% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,417,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235,098. The firm has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

