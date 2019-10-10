Phoenix Canada Oil (CVE:PCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (CVE:PCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million and a P/E ratio of -26.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Phoenix Canada Oil (CVE:PCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Profile (CVE:PCO)

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited manages a portfolio of investments and investigates potential investment targets. It also holds minority interest investments in mature gas fields in Western Canada. Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

