Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) traded up 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

