Phore Market Cap Achieves $1.68 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $43,909.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, IDAX, Cryptopia and Nanex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,822,664 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.