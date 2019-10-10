Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.66

Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and traded as low as $30.00. Pinnacle Bankshares shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

