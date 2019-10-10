Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.53

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.36. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 427 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 698,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 283,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

