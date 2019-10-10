PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Up 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $279,784.00 and $43,421.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

