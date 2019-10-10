PIVX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $465,872.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and $465,872.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Trade By Trade, Livecoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011350 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005353 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000465 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Coinroom, Binance, Upbit, Bisq, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Coinbe, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Graviex, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

