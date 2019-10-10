PlayChip (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $392.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040004 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.44 or 0.06230058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00039737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015833 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

