Plus Products (CNSX:PLUS) Shares Down 6.6%

Plus Products Inc (CNSX:PLUS) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.11, approximately 35,030 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

About Plus Products (CNSX:PLUS)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

