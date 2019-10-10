Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,092 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.26. 73,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

