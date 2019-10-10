Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,039,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $18.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,723.95. 144,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,780.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,847.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,256.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

