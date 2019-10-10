Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CNA opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.