Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. 409,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $258,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,175.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,184. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

