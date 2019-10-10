Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 13,900 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $101.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. 175,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,693. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.