Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 451.67 ($5.90).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.95) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.95) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of Polypipe Group stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 381 ($4.98). 233,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 393.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 414.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.01). The company has a market cap of $761.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

