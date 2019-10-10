Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTLA. ValuEngine downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of PTLA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.09. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

