Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBPB. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Potbelly and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of Potbelly stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 1,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,807. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Potbelly’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 20,439.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

