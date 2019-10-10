Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRMW. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $479.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,278.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 474,375 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 117,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,916,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

