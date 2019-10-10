Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 11.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $125.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.