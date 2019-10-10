ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $15.25

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.25. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 99,453 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 236,612 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.