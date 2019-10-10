Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTI. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

PTI opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.58.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,958 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $189,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

