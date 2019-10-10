PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in PTC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in PTC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,593 shares of company stock worth $1,564,217 in the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Griffin Securities downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.03. 49,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.