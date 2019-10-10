Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Pure Cycle stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 10,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,020. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $28,762,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1,618.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

