Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. Pyxis Tankers posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%.

PXS has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PXS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 20,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.75. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

