QASH Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and $184,681.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, LATOKEN, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00202988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.01028364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io, Liquid, Ethfinex, GOPAX and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.