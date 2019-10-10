Quasarcoin (QAC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,843.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $931,255.00 and approximately $5,843.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,332,267 coins and its circulating supply is 168,332,267 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

