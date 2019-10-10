QunQun Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1.24 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $33.94 and $18.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039921 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.48 or 0.06214722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015801 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 648,803,290 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43, $32.15, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

