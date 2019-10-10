Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading Down 7.8%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.19, approximately 1,511,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,096,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $980.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a negative return on equity of 225.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.