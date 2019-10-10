QYNO (QNO) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, QYNO has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $1,481.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.