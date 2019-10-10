Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as platinum group metals. It holds properties, such as Burnswick, Marshall Lake, Max, and Seagull located in Ontario.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Rainy Mountain Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainy Mountain Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.