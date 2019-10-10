RB Capital Management LLC Has $536,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,577,000 after buying an additional 147,769 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Broadcom by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 63.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.25. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $208.23 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

