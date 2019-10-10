RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.96

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $15.37. RECKITT BENCKIS/S shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 15,179 shares trading hands.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

