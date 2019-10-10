RefToken (REF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $279,417.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $279,417.00 and $480.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RefToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003253 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.53 or 0.06358545 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016132 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

