REPO Price Tops $0.0797 on Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. REPO has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $3,224.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can now be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, REPO has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01034695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

