Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

RTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $502.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.80. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Retrophin will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retrophin by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Retrophin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Retrophin by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Retrophin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

