Revain Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Revain has a market capitalization of $24.82 million and $1.25 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00202720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01028844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, YoBit, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, C-CEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Kuna and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

