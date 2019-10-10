RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RHIM. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,040 ($78.92) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,740 ($75.00) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,198 ($80.99).

LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,730 ($48.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,196.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,563.31. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,020 ($65.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a €0.50 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

