Ridley (ASX:RIC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.06. Ridley shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 237,457 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.88.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Ridley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About Ridley (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

