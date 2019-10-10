River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 95,000 Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,168,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,083,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10. Sonim Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONM. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Securities upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

