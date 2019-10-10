River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $1.29 Million Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 1.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ferro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,112,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 386.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 523,047 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $935.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $371,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

