RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Trading 0.8% Higher

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.27, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.

