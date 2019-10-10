Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

RMTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, insider David S. Richmond acquired 161,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $476,298.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,165.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond acquired 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $198,687.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,422.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 235,009 shares of company stock valued at $689,069. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 605,032 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 143.68% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

