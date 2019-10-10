Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) were up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.94, approximately 1,992,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 914,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,235,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 693,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,017,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $2,388,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

