Ruff Market Capitalization Reaches $8.62 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $988,879.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00202591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.01042420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00088460 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.