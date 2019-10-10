Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93), 308,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 313,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.83 ($2.99).

The stock has a market cap of $404.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.16%.

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

